You're never too young for your first Louis, or are you? After showing the world her customized Alexander McQueen diaper bag that arrived before son Skyler Morrison Berman's March 23 birth, Rachel Zoe asked her fans for their thoughts on the lil one's new Louis Vuitton version. In early spring, the 39-year-old celeb stylist tweeted, "Is Skyler too young to have his first LV? So MAJ for a new diaper bag! DIE! Thoughts? XoRZ"

It's the same bag Sandra Bullock was seen carrying with baby Louis in summer 2010 -- a personalized large Louis Vuitton Speedy tote, which costs a whopping $1,000! That's just one of several haute-coute bags the designer-draped tyke's mom uses to store his stuff. A friend shared a photo of Zoe's baby gear-stuffed Chanel purse, tweeting, "Did anyone else know that Chanel made diaper bags? LOL."

Find out all of the designer duds lil Skyler's been sporting since he was born in March -- and check out pics of all the luxe items at LilSugar.

Alexander McQueen Diaper Bag

Even before Skyler was born, The Rachel Zoe Project star was loading up on designer goods for her baby-to-be. She showed off her one-of-a-kind, custom-designed (and personalized) Alexander McQueen diaper bag on Twitter, saying, "OMG!!! McQueen diaper bag????? It leaves me speechless!!"

Custom-Designed Casadei Shoes

Just after baby Skyler's arrival, Zoe (who dotes on Skyler with hubby and proud papa Rodger Berman) tweeted about a mini-pair of Casadei Italian shoes, "OMG I can't even handle these custom made Casadei shoes for baby Skyler Morrison! XoRZ."

Chanel Bag

It is hardly a surprise that the fashionista carries a large Chanel bag, but many mamas may be shocked to see what she stores in it. The stylist's friend Joey Maalouf tweeted this photo of her baby item-stuffed purse, saying, "Did anyone else know that Chanel made diaper bags? LOL @rzrachelzoe #MAJ #Wayfun."

Missoni Bugaboo Stroller

Just around the time of baby Skyler's birth Bugaboo introduced its latest designer collaboration — Missoni. The special collection of brightly patterned fabrics just hit stores this month, but Zoe's been pushing baby Skyler in a Missoni Bugaboo ($270 for the fabric kit) since he was born.

Louis Vuitton Diaper Bag

The $1,000 large Louis Vuitton bag (pictured) personalized with a tot's monogram appears to be the designer diaper bag of choice for celebs these days. Both Bullock, 47, and Zoe are modifying the large purses into diaper bags for their sons!

Baby Lenon Sunglasses

Though not a familiar designer name, Skyler was spotted wearing some pretty hip shades while grocery shopping with his mommy. Baby Lenon Sunglasses ($7) are ultrahip and won't break the bank!

Stella McCartney Days of the Week Onesies

Though baby Skyler hasn't been spotted in Stella McCartney's adorable organic onesies, Rachel did call out the A-list designer's baby gear in a post on her website. "Thanks to the overwhelming kindness of everyone who sent presents to baby Skyler, I have several gift ideas to share with you, including a Bloom Coco Plexistyle Baby Lounger, Rockabye Baby CDs and Stella McCartney’s Days of the Week Onesies ($113)! Ba-na-nas."

By Rebecca Gruber for LilSugar

