Celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe regularly works with leading ladies Anne Hathaway, Kate Hudson and Cameron Diaz, but the reality star's favorite client is much less famous. In an interview with MSN's WonderWall, the Rachel Zoe Project star, 41, admits that dressing her son Skylar, 2, is her greatest joy.

"Oh my God, my husband laughs at me because I spend more time in his closet in the morning than I do in my own. And you know, it's incredibly fun. It's like having a live doll. And he loves it," Zoe says of her son, born in March 2011. "Right now, he loves getting dressed, which is really fun. At some point, I'm sure in a year, he's gonna hate everything I show him and just wanna wear like soccer uniforms or something."

"It's kind of funny -- I dress him kind of like my husband and then kind of like a little French boy, because in my delusional mind I live in France," the fashionista adds. "So, that's how I dress him."

Zoe -- married to businessman Rodger Berman since 1996 -- can't believe how quickly her son is growing up. "Oh my God, he sings the alphabet, he counts to 10 in Spanish and English -- which is just crazy," the clothing designer reveals. "And he says 'hello,' 'goodbye,' and 'happy New Year' in French."

Since becoming a mother, Zoe's style has become more practical. "I think as a working mom, I have to dress myself differently now. I used to wear very kind of precious clothes. Now I wear more black. I wear things that kind of can look good for extended periods of time -- fabrics that don't wrinkle, things that don't stain very easily," she tells WonderWall. "They know that my son is going to jump on my lap, so if I'm wearing silk, that's not a great thing. I think I try to have fashion and function meet way more than I used to."

