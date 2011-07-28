Rachel Zoe has spared no expense when it comes to dressing her 4-month-old son Skyler in the latest designer fashions.

During a Wednesday appearance on "Nightline," the 39-year-old stylist took ABC's Juju Chang on a tour of her son's luxe walk-in closet. Zoe proudly showed off Skyler's $1,160 Gucci bomber jacket, as well as his $3,700 shoe collection. Though the infant is too young to walk, his footwear options include a $150 pair of Tod's loafers (among several other high-end labels). Skyler's shoes are kept in an Oeuf mini library, which retails for $650.

Skyler also owns a $1,400 Hermes blanket (with two matching $522 cushions) in his $914 crib. Should Skyler want to sleep somewhere else, he also has a $1,000 wooden bassinet.

Other pricey items in Skyler's nursery include a giant stuffed giraffe ($163), a silver piggy bank ($1,355) and $78,000 worth of designer clothing, according to estimates by The Daily Mail.

Not everything in Skyler's nursery was hand-picked by Zoe, who welcomed Skyler in March with husband Rodger Berman: The infant was gifted with three pieces of knitwear by his mother's friend, designer Margherita Missoni.

