Rachel Zoe's baby bump isn't on display just yet. On Friday, June 21 -- just one day after Us Weekly exclusively broke the news of the celebrity stylist and fashion designer's second pregnancy -- the pregnant style icon stepped out in L.A. Zoe wore a black chiffon dress with a cream-colored Chanel blazer and peep-toe platforms. The mom-to-be accessorized with a gold necklace and oversized sunglasses.

Zoe, 41, has yet to comment on her second pregnancy. She and husband Rodger Berman, who met in college and married in 1996, are already parents to son Skyler, 2. At the Baby2Baby and Huggies Mother's Day garden party in L.A. Apr. 27, the fashionista hinted she was ready to have more children.

"Skyler is my life every minute of every day, so I don't even know that you can get happier," she told Us. "He's like a happy pill from morning to night. We're pretty obsessed with him. I think if its meant to be, it'll be. Skyler happened in a really natural way."

With her fashion empire and her family expanding, Zoe also revealed that she's done shooting Bravo's The Rachel Zoe Project. "Listen, I think five seasons is enough. It was amazing," she said. "This season I'm probably the most proud of because I felt my most happy self and my most real. I don't know. I think it's about family and business and not about things that don't matter, like petty and internal drama." (The Season 5 finale aired Apr. 24.)

She added, "You can't do everything at one time. I think its all about finding that balance. I think that's the struggle for every working mother. . . You always need to give a little on some side. If you want to be a hands-on mother, you're going to have to make sacrifices. For me, I just never want to miss anything, so I just adjusted my life accordingly."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Rachel Zoe Steps Out After Second Pregnancy Announcement: Picture