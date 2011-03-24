Rachel Zoe and her husband Rodger Berman have welcomed a baby boy into their family, according to People.

RELATED: Rachel and Rodger and more celebs out and about

Skyler Morrison Berman was born this week in Los Angeles. The tot weighed 6 lbs, 12 oz and was 20 inches long.

RELATED: Learn all about 'The Rachel Zoe Project' on MSN

The couple released the following statement after their son's birth: "Mom and Dad 'LITERALLY' could not be happier or more in love with their son!"

RELATED: See which other celebs are pregnant