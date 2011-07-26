Rachel Zoe's Baby Gets His First Louis Vuitton Bag
What, no Birkin?
Rachel Zoe's son, Skyler Morrison Berman, hasn't hit his first birthday yet (he was born on March 23 of this year), but he's already the owner of a Louis Vuitton bag.
"Is Skyler to young to have his first LV? So MAJ for a new diaper bag! DIE! Thoughts?" the celeb stylist, 39, Tweeted along with a photo of the pricey tote, which is monogrammed with baby Berman's initials.
The bag, which costs about $1600, was a gift from the luxe label and isn't the fashionable tot's only high-end accessory. En route to a manicure in Beverly Hills June 14, Zoe pushed her little guy in a limited edition Missoni Bugaboo Chameleon stroller -- which has a sticker price of $1,298.
Her TV show The Rachel Zoe Project returns in September following the launch of her fashion line -- the Rachel Zoe Collection -- at Neiman Marcus stores this summer.
