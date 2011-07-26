What, no Birkin?

Rachel Zoe's son, Skyler Morrison Berman, hasn't hit his first birthday yet (he was born on March 23 of this year), but he's already the owner of a Louis Vuitton bag.

"Is Skyler to young to have his first LV? So MAJ for a new diaper bag! DIE! Thoughts?" the celeb stylist, 39, Tweeted along with a photo of the pricey tote, which is monogrammed with baby Berman's initials.

The bag, which costs about $1600, was a gift from the luxe label and isn't the fashionable tot's only high-end accessory. En route to a manicure in Beverly Hills June 14, Zoe pushed her little guy in a limited edition Missoni Bugaboo Chameleon stroller -- which has a sticker price of $1,298.

Her TV show The Rachel Zoe Project returns in September following the launch of her fashion line -- the Rachel Zoe Collection -- at Neiman Marcus stores this summer.

