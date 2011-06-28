Meet the most stylish newborn in Hollywood!

Swaddled in a Missoni blanket, Rachel Zoe's 3-month-old son, Skyler, rocked some seriously trendy shades during a Whole Foods run with his mom in Beverly Hills on Monday.

The celebrity stylist and Bravo reality star, 39, has spared no expense when it comes to spoiling her first child with husband Rodger Berman. Prior to getting a manicure in Beverly Hills on June 14, Zoe pushed her little guy in a limited-edition Bugaboo-Missoni Cameleon stroller, which has a sticker price of $1,298!

But the new mom says she's become far less high-maintenance than she once was.

"I take, literally, 15 minutes to get ready because I'm with him up until the second I have to leave," Zoe told Us Weekly on June 4 at a Chanel dinner in Malibu. "I'm late for everything now!"

