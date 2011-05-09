Stylist-to-the-stars Rachel Zoe has a lot more to celebrate than the birth of son Skyler Morrison! Her baby-daddy and hubby Rodger Berman recently presented his beloved with an uber-luxe push present—a 10 carat Neil Lane diamond sparkler—and you won't believe how much it set him back.

A source tells RadarOnline.com that Rodger purchased the incredible cushion-cut rock for a whopping $250,000!

"Rodger picked out the ring himself and surprised her with it," the source tells Radar.

Rachel's engagement ring from Rodger, an emerald cut stunner, is less than half the size of her new rock.

"Money was no object for Rodger. He wanted her to have something really special, and he knew she would fall in love with this sparkler."

Congrats Rachel—on the baby and the bling!

