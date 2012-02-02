PARIS (AP) -- What does it take to shock in the land of the Gallic shrug? The new movie Les Infideles may have the answer: ads that suggest adulterous oral sex.

The posters went up just Tuesday but are coming down Friday following a recommendation from France's self-regulating advertising body, which received complaints.

One of the offending posters for the comedy of sketches about infidelity shows a man framed by a woman's bare legs. The other shows the back of a woman's head in front of a man's waist with her hands reaching up to his chest.

The posters have drawn particular notice because the man in question is Jean Dujardin, an Academy Award-nominee for "The Artist." French newspapers even mused Friday that the stunt could cost him the Oscar.