Radiant January Jones Wows in First Post-Baby Red Carpet Appearance
Just four months after welcoming a baby boy, January Jones returned to the red carpet at Saturday's Art of Elysium Heaven Gala in Los Angeles.
The Mad Men actress, 34, showed off her slim shape in a black Chanel dress with embellished sleeves and rocked a sleek shoulder-length 'do.
It is Jones' first appearance since she gave birth to her first child Xander Dane Jones on Sept. 13.
Jones hasn't yet identified Xander's dad.
