Just four months after welcoming a baby boy, January Jones returned to the red carpet at Saturday's Art of Elysium Heaven Gala in Los Angeles.

The Mad Men actress, 34, showed off her slim shape in a black Chanel dress with embellished sleeves and rocked a sleek shoulder-length 'do.

It is Jones' first appearance since she gave birth to her first child Xander Dane Jones on Sept. 13.

Jones hasn't yet identified Xander's dad.

