Radiant Kate Middleton Stuns in Magenta on Christmas Day
Merry in magenta!
Duchess Kate certainly looked festive on Christmas Day! She wowed passersby Sunday in a plum-colored coat and coordinating hat as she joined Prince William, Harry, Charles and Camilla for church services.
PHOTOS: 2011's best royal moments
Queen Elizabeth, 85, took a car to and from church services. Her husband Prince Philip, 90, underwent emergency surgery Friday to treat a blocked coronary artery.
PHOTOS: Harry's hottest moments
On Saturday, members of the royal family visited Philip in the hospital. Buckingham Palace officials issued an update, say he had "a good night" following his procedure and was in "good spirits."
PHOTOS: Look back at William and Harry as kids
The royal family is planning to spend Christmas day at the Queen's Sandringham estate.
PHOTOS: Pippa's fabulous fall style
Kate's sister Pippa Middleton, 28, will join her sister and the royal family on Boxing Day (Dec. 26). Then Kate, William and Pippa will travel together to the Middleton family's home in Bucklebury.
ALSO ON WONDERWALL:
Stars out and about on the holiday weekend
Celebrities in the holiday spirit
Spotlight
We Recommend
- May. 19, 2018 Check out which stars attended the royal wedding