Merry in magenta!

Duchess Kate certainly looked festive on Christmas Day! She wowed passersby Sunday in a plum-colored coat and coordinating hat as she joined Prince William, Harry, Charles and Camilla for church services.

Queen Elizabeth, 85, took a car to and from church services. Her husband Prince Philip, 90, underwent emergency surgery Friday to treat a blocked coronary artery.

On Saturday, members of the royal family visited Philip in the hospital. Buckingham Palace officials issued an update, say he had "a good night" following his procedure and was in "good spirits."

The royal family is planning to spend Christmas day at the Queen's Sandringham estate.

Kate's sister Pippa Middleton, 28, will join her sister and the royal family on Boxing Day (Dec. 26). Then Kate, William and Pippa will travel together to the Middleton family's home in Bucklebury.

