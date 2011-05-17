Maria Shriver needs her friends more than ever right now -- including Oprah Winfrey, a close pal for over 30 years.

Which is probably why the TV journalist and estranged wife of Arnold Schwarzenegger appeared Tuesday before a crowd of 15,000 -- and a bevy of A-list stars -- to celebrate the final episodes of Winfrey's eponymous show after 25 years.

Half a day after her husband stunningly confessed to fathering an illegitimate child over a decade ago with a female staff member, Shriver took the stage at Chicago's United Center alongside Gayle King (Winfrey's other best girlfriend) around 10 p.m. (Find out the other stars who showed up for the finale.)

Radiant in a sexy teal gown, Shriver paid tribute to her close friend. "For more than 30 years you have bestowed upon me the most amazing friendship," said Shriver, who has four kids with Schwarzenegger, 63.

She even made a slight dig at her cheating spouse, noting to Winfrey: "You have shown love, support, wisdom, and most of all," she said, with a big, meaningful pause, "the truth."

Winfrey tightly squeezed her hand as the crowd erupted in applause.

"Over the years, you have shared that very generous spirit -- you've believed in others, so they can believe in themselves."

Shriver could certainly use some TLC these days. Earlier that day, she released her own statement about her estranged husband's shocking admission. "This is a painful and heartbreaking time," she said. "As a mother, my concern is for the children. I ask for compassion, respect and privacy as my children and I try to rebuild our lives and heal. I will have no further comment."

Late Monday, multiple outlets reported that the other woman was Mildred Baena, who worked as the family's housekeeper-assistant for over 20 years, and allegedly gave birth to Schwarzenegger's son 14 years ago.

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

Maria and Arnie's Son, Patrick Changes His Last Name on Twitter

Maria Shriver Speaks Out on 'Painful and Heartbreaking Time'

Celeb Love Child Scandals

MORE FROM USWEEKLY:

VIDEO: A look back at Arnold and Maria's marriage

PHOTOS: Surprise! These celebs are BFFs

PHOTOS: Oprah's body through the years