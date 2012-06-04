ATLANTA (AP) -- Conservative talk radio host Neal Boortz announced his retirement Monday after four decades at the microphone, saying he will be replaced by former GOP presidential hopeful Herman Cain.

Boortz said during his morning talk show that his last day will be Jan. 21, 2013, the day of the presidential inauguration. The 67-year-old Boortz said he is in good health and plans to enjoy retirement by traveling with his wife.

"This has been a stress-free job for me. It's just been a total and absolutely joy," he said. "I'm going to miss everything associated with doing a talk radio show."

Boortz's show is syndicated across the country through Atlanta's WSB radio, drawing about 6 million listeners on 230 radio stations.

Cain, a 66-year-old Atlanta businessman and former WSB radio show host, dropped out of the presidential race in December amid allegations of sexual improprieties, which he denied. He will take over Boortz' timeslot and be distributed to the same radio stations.

"We tell people the cold, hard truth and the facts," Cain told Boortz during his show Monday. "I want to continue to express my views and help educate people about what's going on in this country. It's like you say: the dumb masses are ruining this country."

Cain is the former CEO of Godfather's Pizza. Since dropping out of the GOP race, he has provided daily commentary on Boortz's show and filled in when the longtime host went on vacation.

As a candidate, Cain was best known for his "9-9-9" tax plan to overhaul the U.S. tax code. The plan would have set income, corporate and sales taxes at 9 percent each.

Boortz said he will do daily commentary for Cain's show and will help out when the former politician takes a break.

"I couldn't be happier. It's going to be great," Boortz said. "I'm really looking forward to saying to Donna, `Where do you want to go now?'"