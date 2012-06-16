The outdoor summer concert season has unfortunately suffered a tragedy already.

In Toronto, Canada on Saturday, the stage collapsed ahead of Radiohead's performance at Downsview Park, just moments before the sold-out venue was to be filled with fans of the alternative rock group. CNN has reported that one person was killed, with several others suffering injuries.

Toronto fire Capt. Mike Strapko told the news outlet that the victims were setting up the stage when "a scaffolding-type structure collapsed" about 40 to 60 feet above the main stage area. Toronto Police Service Constable Harrison Ford added that the weather was fair, with no storms or strong winds in the area.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances tonight's at Downsview Park, tonight has been cancelled. Fans are advised not to make their way to the venue," the Thom Yorke-fronted band posted to their Twitter early Saturday evening. The Toronto show would have been Radiohead's last North American concert before they ship off to Europe on June 30.

In August 2011, a similar incident occurred at the Indiana State Fair. During country duo Sugarland's performance at the event, strong winds caused the outdoor stage to come crashing down, killing seven people and injuring 45 more.

