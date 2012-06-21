English rock band Radiohead issued a statement Thursday on last weekend's roof collapse during a concert in Toronto that killed a crew member and injured three others.

"As you will probably have heard the roof over the stage collapsed at our show in Toronto, killing crew member Scott Johnson and injuring three other crew members," the statement reads. "The collapse also destroyed the light show - this show was unique and will take many weeks to replace. The collapse also caused serious damage to our backline, some elements of which are decades old and therefore hard to replace."

RELATED: One Person Killed in Radiohead Stage Collapse

The statement goes on to state that due to Saturday's tragic accident and resulting damage, the group will have to reschedule some upcoming shows. "Whilst we all are dealing with the grief and shock ensuing from this terrible accident, there are also many practical considerations to deal with and consequently we have to try and reschedule the following shows."

The band said it will be announcing the new concert dates next Wednesday, June 27, and will also supply information on how to obtain refunds if fans cannot attend rescheduled shows.

Related stories on ETonline.com:Jon Gosselin to Kate: 'I Am Sorry'