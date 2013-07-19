Oprah Winfrey is not one of Rae Dawn Chong's favorite things. The talk show icon, 59, and 80s actress, 52, costarred in 1985's The Color Purple, and Chong looked back on her dynamic with Winfrey in a shocking chat with Matty P’s Radio Happy Hour laced with expletives and shocking references to slavery.

While Winfrey was "lovely" on the set of the Steven Spielberg's film, Chong recalled, Winfrey became a "total biotch" when Chong landed a role in Arnold Schwarzenneger's action film Commando. "She just wasn't having me," Chong, the daughter of comic actor Tommy Chong, said. "She's competitive. She didn't like me."

During her rant -- first unearthed by TMZ -- Chong then called Winfrey a "great brownnoser. If you go into a room with her she will pick the most powerful person and will become best friends with them. . . Whe was the fat chick in school that did everything and everyone loved her. That's Oprah."

Continuing to slam Winfrey's appearance, she added, "If you look at the way [Oprah] looks, she looks like 60 years ago she would have been a house keeper luckily." In her most disturbing insult, she added that Winfrey would have been a "house [n-word] back in the slave days."

Despite the slew of insults, the Soul Man actress wrapped up her chat with a compliment. "We have to give her props. This woman is a miracle and I respect her and I say kudos to you, and I don't give two cents about the other parts of it. She shifted the DNA in terms of our thinking of a woman of a certain size and a certain shade. I love her for that."

