Bryan Masche, star of WeTV's "Raising Sextuplets," has pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor domestic violence charges.

Masche pleaded guilty in Arizona to misdemeanor charges of threatening and intimidating, and disorderly conduct. A resisting-arrest charge was dismissed.

Sentencing is deferred for 12 months, as the domestic violence charges will be dismissed if Masche is a law-abiding citizen and completes domestic violence counseling and parenting classes. In that case, he will be sentenced only for disorderly conduct.

In September, Bryan and his wife, Jenny, filed for legal separation. Earlier that month, Bryan was arrested in Camp Verde, Ariz., after he allegedly began yelling, using profanities and threatening his family. Bryan was visiting relatives in Arizona when the arrest took place.

The reality TV dad is the father to Arizona's only living set of sextuplets. The family currently resides in Destin, Fla..