After Ramona Singer rushed through an "uncomfortable" dinner party with Aviva Drescher on Monday's episode of The Real Housewives of New York City, Singer, 55, blogs with Us Weekly about her side of what went down.

Being in Miami was so much fun. Ranjana [Khan] owns a stunning apartment in an up and coming area. It has always been very commercial in what's called the design center.

Before we went to her home, Aviva told me our host expected us to go into the pool for facial yoga. Aviva was freaking out to me saying she forgot her swimming leg and she didn't know what she was going to do. She was in a major panic. Aviva, even though she has a prosthetic, wanted to be able to show everyone she can do what they all can. She said, "How would it look if everyone goes in the pool but me?"

PHOTOS: NY Housewives' cattiest moments

She was willing to be uncomfortable and have a water logged leg to show she is like everyone. I, of course being protective, said "Don't worry, I won't get into the pool, I won't take off my cover up. I'll just stay on the edge so you won't stand out by not going in." After she went into the pool, she was concerned that her leg would become overly wet, like a sponge. Too much time in the water and it gets completely saturated.

Let's move on to the dinner at Aviva's home. Harry Dubin is a good friend of mine and I find it really inappropriate to talk about him behind his back when he's not there to defend himself. They share a child together and I found this disrespectful to the child as well. Besides that, the conversation was going nowhere positive and that's why I did my best to end it.

PHOTOS: Real Housewives' biggest fights ever

I could not believe the way George, Aviva's father, was talking! I was so shocked that he would speak and act this way with mixed company. It made every one uncomfortable. I thought the best way to handle this was to make sure the dinner ended as quickly as possible. This is why I went into the kitchen and said bring the main course.

Rather than upset my hosts, Aviva and Reid, I played into the vulgar humor of George all weekend long to keep the peace. This is contrary to the way I normally would handle a situation like that.

VIDEO: Countess LuAnn, 47, wants to have a baby with her boyfriend

Frick and Frack at it again! Some of my best times are getting ready with Sonja [Morgan] in my bathroom. I think this is one thing us women never grow out of! We love getting ready with girlfriends. Whenever we have gone away, Sonja would move right into my quarters. She's like a sister to me. I love her so much. We, of course, were teasing Mario that she would move in to our room for the weekend. Mario, knowing how much I care for Sonja, has developed a friendship with her too.

That's all for this week! Check www.RamonaSinger.com for exclusive news on appearances, updates, "Ask Ramona" videos and more!

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Ramona Singer Found It "Really Inappropriate" for Aviva Drescher to Bash Her Ex