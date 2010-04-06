NEW YORK (AP) -- Music producer Phil Ramone, who has created hits with Billy Joel and Paul Simon, will receive the Howie Richmond Hitmaker Award at the Songwriters Hall of Fame Awards on June 17 in New York.

Ramone, a 14-time Grammy Award winner, has also worked with top artists like Ray Charles, Bob Dylan, Frank Sinatra and Bruce Springsteen.

Phil Collins will receive the Johnny Mercer Award at the event. Other inductees include Leonard Cohen, Jackie DeShannon, David Foster, Johnny Mandel, Philip Bailey, Verdine White, Larry Dunn, Al McKay and Earth, Wind & Fire's Maurice White.

Ramone is also an Emmy winner. His biggest hits includes Joel's "Uptown Girl" and "Tell Her About It."