LeAnn Rimes' tiny frame is under scrutiny yet again.

Publicly criticized for her pin-thin frame, the 28-year-old singer vented her frustrations on Twitter Saturday after a random diner approached her at dinner in Chicago.

"How dare someone come to me at a table with the boys and tell me I need to eat something. What is wrong with people?" Rimes tweeted. "As I'm stuffing my face....have another drink and maybe take a class in manners! Cheers!"

When one of Rimes' Twitter followers suggested that "lots of folks think you are getting too thin" and that she's beginning to "look 12 years old," the country star fired back: "Once again, I'm done talking to rude people who have no right to have an opinion on my body. Out of line!"

"If it happened to someone who wasn't a 'celebrity' it would be rude, but to a public figure it's socially [acceptable]?" Rimes added.

When one follower congratulated Rimes for not punching the stranger, the singer admitted she "wanted to" fight back but "said nothing" instead.

"Eddie [Cibrian]'s mom was so impressed...his parents wanted to jump across the table!" Rimes added.

As the singer's Twitter followers voiced varying degrees of support and concern, Rimes made her feelings about the run-in clear: "You do not have the right to vomit out an opinion of anyone you do not know in front of family at a restaurant. And that's not an 'opinion' -- that's judgement of someone else."

