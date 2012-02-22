American Idol judge Randy Jackson isn't finished dissecting NBC's The Voice just yet.

In a new interview with Ellen DeGeneres airing Wednesday, Jackson -- who slammed the series as a platform for "second chance people" -- is attempting to make nice with his reality TV colleagues.

Specifically, Jackson, 55, tried to make amends with The Voice coach Adam Levine, who once argued his show's rejects could "win American Idol."

"[I meant] no disrespect. Adam's a friend of mine," Jackson confirmed of Levine, 32. "I think The Voice is a great show."

Pointing to Idol success stories Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood, Jackson told DeGeneres he was simply trying to say that the FOX series was the first to give undiscovered performers a chance to shine.

In the case of Levine's Voice protege, Javier Colon, Jackson argued that he previously had a contract with Capitol Records that fizzled.

"You can have as many [chances to succeed] as you want. I'm saying the difference is [that Idol features] new people. Because the first thing that goes into my mind if you have had three or four [prior opportunities to make it in the industry] is that there is something that you're missing that you don't quite know yet," he told DeGeneres. "People have tried to discover you but it didn't happen."

