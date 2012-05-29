NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Randy Travis has filed a countersuit against his ex-wife claiming she's been divulging confidential information about the country music singer that was calculated to damage his reputation and career.

The court documents filed recently in a federal court in Nashville don't say what information Elizabeth Travis is alleged to have revealed.

The filings are the latest salvo in the feud between the Travises. The couple divorced in 2010 after 19 years of marriage. Elizabeth Travis had been his manager for more than three decades.

She sued him last month claiming that Randy Travis made it impossible for her to do her job and terminated her management contract without proper written notice.

An attorney for Elizabeth Travis did not immediately respond to a request for comment.