SANGER, Texas (AP) -- Country singer Randy Travis has apologized after being arrested on a charge of public intoxication outside a North Texas church.

Denton County sheriff's spokesman Tom Reedy says police in the town of Sanger arrested Travis early Monday after spotting a vehicle parked in front of a church and finding an open bottle of wine and Travis smelling of alcohol.

Reedy says Travis, whose hits include "Forever and Ever, Amen," was brought to the Denton County jail about 1:30 a.m. and released six hours later.

The singer, who lives in the small town of Tioga near Sanger, apologized in a statement to The Associated Press "for what resulted following an evening of celebrating the Super Bowl."

Travis, who launches a concert tour Friday, says he's "committed to being responsible and accountable."

