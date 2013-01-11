Randy Travis formally charged in DWI case
SHERMAN, Texas (AP) — Blood alcohol results show country star Randy Travis was legally drunk when he was arrested naked following a Texas traffic accident.
Grayson County District Attorney Joe Brown says Travis was formally charged Wednesday with driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level greater than 0.15. The legal limit for driving is 0.08.
The Class A misdemeanor is punishable by up to two years in jail and a $4,000 fine.
Travis was arrested for DWI and freed on bond following the Aug. 7 single-vehicle accident near Tioga, about 60 miles north of Dallas. Brown says negotiations continue to resolve the case. Travis still faces a retaliation charge for allegedly threatening officers.
Defense attorney Larry Friedman says Travis has a great deal of respect for law enforcement and has stopped drinking alcohol.
