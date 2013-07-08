Country musician Randy Travis was admitted to a hospital in Texas on Sunday, July 7, and has been listed in critical condition, his rep tells Us Weekly. The 54-year-old Grammy winner -- known for hit songs like "Three Wooden Crosses" and "Deeper Than the Holler" -- is suffering from complications related to a recently acquired viral cardiomyopathy.

PHOTOS: Celebrity health scares

According to the Mayo Clinic, cardiomyopathy is a "disease that weakens and enlarges your heart muscle." It can lead to heart failure and can be caused by many factors, including long-term high blood pressure and excessive use of alcohol. It is not yet known if those factors contributed to Travis' condition.

PHOTOS: Southern stars

Earlier this year, the divorced singer pleaded guilty to drunk driving in Texas last summer. He was ordered to spend 180 days in jail, but that sentence was probated for two years. The "Diggin' Up Bones" singer was also ordered to check into an inpatient alcohol treatment facility for a minimum of 30 days and complete 100 hours of community service.

Last month, Travis performed during the CMA Music Festival and released a duet with Joe Nichols, "Tonight I'm Playing Possum." The song is a tribute to his longtime friend George Jones.

PHOTOS: Famous mugshots

In addition to his music career, Travis has appeared in a number of movies, including The Rainmaker, Baby Geniuses and The Wager. He next appears in Papa Noel, costarring One Tree Hill alum Tyler Hilton.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Randy Travis Hospitalized for Heart Problem, Is in Critical Condition