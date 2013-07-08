Randy Travis hospitalized in critical condition

randy travis hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Country music star Randy Travis has been hospitalized in Texas with viral cardiomyopathy.

A news release from the singer's publicist says Travis was admitted to the hospital Sunday in Dallas. No other details were released.

The "Three Wooden Crosses" singer is listed in critical condition.

Viral cardiomyopathy is a heart condition caused by a virus.

