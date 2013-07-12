Entertainment Tonight.

Randy Travis is currently recovering following surgery on Wednesday night to relieve pressure on his brain.

Today Travis' publicist tells ET that the country music star "has been under heavy sedation since he came out of surgery and is resting comfortably."

The surgery was called for after Travis suffered a stroke as a complication of his congestive heart failure. He remains in critical condition.

The 54-year-old Grammy winning singer was admitted to a hospital in Dallas on Sunday, with his rep saying he suffered complications from a "recently acquired viral cardiomyopathy." The condition leads to a weakening and enlarging of the heart muscle, making it more difficult for the heart to pump blood to the rest of the body.

The music legend -- who had been scheduled to perform at a canceled show Wednesday at the Deadwood Mountain Grand Casino in Deadwood, SD -- is known for hits such as Three Wooden Crosses, I Told You So, Deeper Than the Holler and Forever and Ever, Amen.

