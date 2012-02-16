Not Randy Travis' finest hour.

Texas authorities have released the dashcam video of the country star's Feb. 6 arrest in Sanger, Tex. on suspicion of drunk driving.

In the video, the "Forever and Ever, Amen" singer, 52, slurs his disbelief to an officer about his arrest: "You're kidding me?"

"No," the office replies, "I"m going to be completely honest with you."

Cops arrested the star after they saw his vehicle parked in front of a church in the wee hours of the Monday after Super Bowl Sunday; Travis was discovered smelling of alcohol and with a bottle of wine in the car.

He was brought to Denton County jail at 1:30 a.m. and was released six hours later.

In a statement, Travis said he was sorry for "what resulted following an evening of celebrating the Super Bowl…I'm committed to being responsible and accountable."

