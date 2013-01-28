SHERMAN, Texas (AP) -- A prosecutor says country music star Randy Travis is expected to enter a guilty plea in a drunken-driving case in North Texas.

Grayson County District Attorney Joe Brown said Monday that details of the plea agreement will be released following Travis' court appearance Thursday in Sherman.

Travis was naked when he was arrested following a single-vehicle accident on Aug. 7, near Tioga, a city about 60 miles north of Dallas. Authorities have said his blood-alcohol level was more than 0.15. The legal limit for driving is 0.08.

Brown says Travis will plead guilty to misdemeanor drunken driving, which is punishable by up to two years in jail and a $4,000 fine. The 53-year-old Travis still faces a retaliation charge for allegedly threatening officers.

His attorney wasn't immediately available for comment.

