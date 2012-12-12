Rap Airplay
1. Clique, Kanye West, Jay-Z, Big Sean. "G.O.O.D."/"Def Jam".
2. Swimming Pools (Drank), Kendrick Lamar. "Top Dawg"/"Aftermath".
3. Bandz A Make Her Dance, Juicy J Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz. "Kemosabe".
4. Pop That, French Montana Featuring Rick Ross, Drake, Lil Wayne. "Bad Boy".
5. No Worries, Lil Wayne Featuring Detail. "Young Money"/"Cash Money".
6. Diced Pineapples, Rick Ross Featuring Wale & Drake. "Maybach"/"Slip-N-Slide"/"Def Jam".
7. Ball, T.I. Featuring Lil Wayne. "Grand Hustle".
8. I'm Different, 2 Chainz. "Def Jam".
9. I Cry, Flo Rida. "Poe Boy".
10. Young & Gettin' It, Meek Mill Featuring Kirko Bangz. "Maybach".
