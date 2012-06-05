NEW YORK (AP) -- A rap and hip-hop industry agent has been found guilty of federal drug trafficking charges in New York City.

The jury verdict was reached Tuesday at the Brooklyn trial of James "Jimmy Henchman" Rosemond.

The head of New York-based Czar Entertainment was charged last year with running a coast-to-coast drug ring that used music equipment cases to transport cocaine and drug money. The 47-year-old Rosemond had claimed he was framed.

Rosemond's website says he was behind hits including Salt-N-Pepa's "Shoop" and represented The Game and other artists.

He also gained notoriety when a jailed felon tried to link him to a mid-1990s ambush of Tupac Shakur that left the legendary rapper wounded. He has denied any involvement.