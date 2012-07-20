Rapper B.G. is relieved to be heading to prison, insisting he will use his time behind bars to focus on life after his release.

The hip-hop star, real name Christopher Dorsey, was sentenced in New Orleans on Wednesday to 14 years for two counts of gun possession and one charge of witness tampering.

He is adamant he's pleased to be getting his jail time underway and is looking forward to continuing family life once his term is finished.

Dorsey tells TMZ.com, "I am relieved I found out what my fate was ... because I was facing 30 years and my case kept getting pushed back ... I am just ready to get my sentence started because it's not RIP BG it's FREE BG ... I feel happy and blessed that I will still be a young man and still be able to see daylight because I am someone, a dad, a brother and a son."