Bow Wow has a lil' one!

The rapper and actor, now 24, is father to a little girl, he revealed on his website Wednesday.

"For the past three years [I've] been battling life," the star (real name: Shad Gregory Moss) writes. "I felt as if I had no purpose to live (Thinking selfishly) until God gave me the illest gift of my life. No [Lamborghini], no [American Express Black Card] nothing amounts to my lil girl."

"I was nervous on how yall would look at me," he explains of keeping his baby news secret. "My lil girl is getting BIG fast. I love every minute of it. She inspires me to go harder. Even made me treat my mother better, it's like it made me into a man overnight."

Bow Wow (who first became a music star as "Lil Bow Wow" at age 13) declines to name the little girl's mom or specify her exact age.

"This is my first," he says. Revealing his name for her, he adds: "Shai Shai daddy love u too!"

"I missed out on so much that I now know how important it is to cherish and have those things in your life," he muses. "Yes! I change diapers. Ain't as bad as I thought."