DUNWOODY, Ga. (AP) — Police in suburban Atlanta say rapper Chief Keef, whose name is Keith Cozart, has been arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.

Dunwoody police spokesman Timothy Fecht says officers arrested Cozart after responding to a call about illegal drug activity at the Le Méridien hotel just north of Atlanta Monday afternoon. Fecht says officers saw smoke and smelled marijuana wafting from a room.

It wasn't immediately clear what Cozart was doing in Georgia. Representatives at his booking agency said they didn't have contact info for an attorney for the 17-year-old Chicago native and didn't know much about the incident.

Cozart was arrested in January and spent about two months in juvenile detention for violating probation on a weapons conviction. He had received probation for pointing a gun at police in 2012.