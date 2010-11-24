PHOENIX (AP) -- Rapper DMX is denying allegations that he violated his probation by using cocaine and OxyContin.

A court official ordered the 39-year-old performer, whose real name is Earl Simmons, to remain in a Phoenix jail after he denied the charges on Wednesday. The official scheduled another hearing next month.

Court documents allege that he failed to submit to drug testing and drove with a suspended license. He was arrested last Thursday and was being held without bond.

Simmons' attorney said he had been working with his client and probation officials, and expected the arrest.

Simmons was placed on probation last year after convictions for attempted aggravated assault for throwing a food tray at a jail guard, and theft for trying to using a fake name to avoid paying a $7,500 hospital bill.