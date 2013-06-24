NEWARK, N.J. (AP) -- Rapper Fat Joe has been sentenced to four months in prison after admitting he failed to file federal income taxes.

The platinum-selling artist, whose real name is Joseph Cartagena, apologized to his family and supporters before being sentenced Monday in federal court in Newark.

He pleaded guilty in December 2012 to failing to pay taxes on more than $1 million of income in 2007 and in 2008.

U.S. Magistrate Cathy Waldor said she took into consideration the government's allegation that Cartagena failed to pay taxes on some $3 million in income for years 2007 through 2010, an estimated tax loss to the government of $718,038.

The Miami Beach resident was prosecuted in New Jersey because some of the companies he earns money from are incorporated in Somerville.

