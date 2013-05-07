ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) -- Federal authorities say platinum-selling rapper Ja Rule has left federal prison.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons says he left a correctional facility in New York's Adirondacks on Tuesday, though time remains on his sentence.

The bureau says the release date for the 36-year-old rapper, whose real name is Jeffrey Atkins, technically remains July 28, with possible community-based supervision for the balance.

TMZ reports his wife picked him up and he'll remain in home confinement until then.

Ja Rule had served most of a two-year sentence in a New York state prison for illegal gun possession before his release in February and was subsequently transferred into federal custody in the tax evasion case.

He admitted failing to pay taxes on more than $3 million earned between 2004 and 2006.

