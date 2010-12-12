NEW YORK (AP) -- Rapper Ja Rule has pleaded guilty to attempted criminal possession of a weapon in a New York courtroom.

RELATED: Celebrity Courtroom Couture

The gun-possession case stems from a July 2007 stop of his luxury sports car.

Police say they found a loaded semiautomatic gun in a rear door of the $250,000-plus car after it was stopped for speeding.

RELATED: Stars who fought the law in 2010

In court Monday, Ja Rule was promised a two-year prison sentence. He's free until a sentencing date in February.

RELATED: Read more about Ja Rule at MSN Music

Ja Rule's "Pain is Love" was nominated for a Best Rap Album Grammy Award in 2002. The 34-year-old rapper, born Jeffrey Atkins, has also appeared in movies, including the 2001 film "The Fast and the Furious."