WENN -- Rapper Machine Gun Kelly was arrested in the early hours of Sunday morning on suspicion of misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

The hip-hop star, who was signed to Interscope Records by Sean "Diddy" Combs last year, was taken into custody by cops following an alleged bust-up after a gig in St. Petersburg, Fla. The rapper, whose real name is Richard Baker, allegedly became embroiled in an argument when a reveler threw a drink at him.

He was taken to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office before being released several hours later after posting $100 bail, reports TMZ. In a series of posts on Twitter following his arrest, Kelly wrote, "Just spent my entire night in a f------ Florida jail ... s--- escaladed way to quick last night, it always does with us though ... Thanking God that ... we get to go back to Cleveland today."

