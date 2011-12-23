WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (AP) -- The rapper known as "Tyler, the Creator," was arrested after authorities say he got rowdy following a show at the Roxy Theatre in West Hollywood.

Los Angeles County sheriff's Sgt. Arthur Famble Jr. said the rapper was arrested Thursday night after he appeared in a show by his group, Odd Future, and destroyed the Sunset Strip nightclub's electronic soundboard.

The sergeant said Roxy security guards called deputies, and the 20-year-old rapper, whose real name is Tyler Gregory Okonma, was booked for investigation of felony vandalism. He was released early Friday on $20,000 bail.

As Okonma was being led to a squad car, the crowd leaving the Roxy became angry and rushed toward deputies, Famble said.

Additional deputies were called in to disperse the crowd, and Sunset Boulevard was shut down for about a half-hour.

No one was hurt.

Telephone numbers for Okonma and his Los Angeles record company couldn't be found. Okonma said in a Twitter message that he wasn't arrested.