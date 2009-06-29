Rappers' fiancee, ex-wife star in new reality show
ATLANTA (AP) -- Tameka "Tiny" Cottle wants to jump start her career while
taking care of a house full of kids and dealing with her fiance, rapper T.I.,
serving time in an Arkansas prison.
Antonia "Toya" Carter is trying to get her life back on track after a
tumultuous divorce from rapper Lil Wayne.
They are best friends, two women who can relate to parenting alongside two of
hip-hop's biggest stars. Now, both have united for their own reality show on BET
called "Tiny & Toya," which begins June 30.
The half-hour, eight-episode series delves into the personal lives of Cottle
and Carter, who are both seeking to define themselves professionally as
individuals outside of their high-profile relationships.
"We're trying to create our own identity," says Carter, who was married to
Lil Wayne for two years. "We're letting people know what we're really all about.
We're trying to get our businesses up and running and just having fun the way
we live life for ourselves."
One the show, Cottle, member of the defunct 90's multi-platinum R&B group
Xscape, tries to manage three different all-girl singing groups. One of the
groups includes her daughter and Carter's daughter. She also attempts to open
her own nail salon, located in suburban Atlanta.
The 33-year-old Cottle also opens up about her father's battle with
Alzheimer's disease while attempting to maintain a household of five kids two
of whom she had with T.I. The rapper is locked up in an Arkansas penitentiary on
a federal weapons conviction.
One episode shows the morning when T.I. enters prison. Cottle says she speaks
with T.I. several times each day and has already visited him without their
children.
"Just facing the day I would be without him, what it's going to be like when
all the kids are not going to have him around," Cottle says in a recent
interview. "We have a lot of help. But it's always different when Daddy says,
'Don't do this.' They listen more. I have to help fill his void when he's
gone."
Cottle says T.I. doesn't agree with her having a reality show, because he
feels she doesn't need to work.
"It's not what he wants," says Cottle, while sitting on the back porch of her
suburban Atlanta home. "He wants me to be at home. He wants me not to work and
just live. But my music career was so short-lived and there's something still
there I want to do creatively. I felt like when the opportunity presented
itself, it seemed like the perfect time to do it for myself."
On the show, the 24-year-old Carter gets a book published about her life
experiences as a single mother, her attempt to launch a bedtime clothing line
for young girls and dealing with her mother who is trying to overcome a drug
habit.
"This is therapy for me," Carter says. "I'm talking about things and
correcting problems that affected my life. I'm able to talk to family members
about things that bothered me. Getting stuff out I've held in for a
longtime."
Carter and Lil Wayne grew up in a rough neighborhood of New Orleans where
both became high school sweethearts. She gave birth to his child at age 15 and
the couple married in 2005. But just when the rapper's music career was emerging
to the next level, she says they divorced a couple years later after his
infidelity.
Carter says she saw a change in Lil Wayne before their breakup.
"I grew up with him when he didn't have none of this stuff, this fame," she
says. "And now you get on this high horse and it's like you look down at this
person ain't good enough for you anymore. It's a lot to deal with, but it's
something I've been going through."
Lil Wayne, whose real name is Dwayne Carter, doesn't appear on the show, but
his representative says he's supportive of Carter's endeavors.
After the separation, Carter and Lil Wayne's mother who also makes an
appearance on the show built a strong rapport with each other. Carter says the
rapper supports them financially, but is rarely around because of his
career.
Now, Carter attempts to move on. On the show, she has a blind date with
Buffalo Bills wide receiver James Hardy, but she says her main focus is on
raising her daughter and expanding herself as an entrepreneur.
Carter says she leans on Cottle for advice, calling her a "big sister."
"When I'm down and out, she's the one I go and talk to," she says. "My mom is
not here, so I don't have anyone else here like that."
For the most part, Cottle claims the show is going to be mostly
drama-free.
"It's a real family oriented show," Cottle says. "It's not a lot of drama.
You can look for tender moments, taking care of our kids and trying to get our
new life going with our businesses. We're facing stuff on our
own."