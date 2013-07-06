NEW ORLEANS (AP) — When you're a child of a celebrity, you sometimes have a lot to say.

The teenage daughters of rappers Lil Wayne and Birdman are in New Orleans sharing their stories in a recently-released teen novel, "Paparazzi Princesses."

Reginae (REH-jih-nay) Carter is the 14-year-old daughter of Lil Wayne, whose real name is Dwayne Carter. She joined with 16-year-old Bria Williams, daughter of Bryan "Birdman" Williams, to sign copies of their book Saturday as part of the Essence Festival.

The girls are longtime friends, and their fathers have been friends and musical collaborators for years. They say the novel is inspired by their life experiences and they hope the book will inspire more teens to read.

Saturday's concert headliners in the Superdome include Charlie Wilson, New Edition, Trey Songz and Keyshia Cole.