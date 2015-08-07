She's still his ace! Although they are rarely seen together, Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova are still as smitten with each other as they were 14 years ago!

The uber-private couple hasn't been seen in public in quite some time, but on Aug. 6 they resurfaced following a romantic dinner date at the Palm restaurant in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The singer and former tennis pro first met in 2001 after she starred in his music video "Escape." Based on comments that they have made over the last decade and a half, some suspect that Enrique and Anna are actually secretly married, but no one has been able to confirm. Once, in a concert in Russia, he even introduced her as his wife, but later backtracked.

The couple is so private, in fact, that in 2014 Enrique admitted that his own father hadn't met Anna (at that time, they'd been together 12 years!) Over the years media has speculated that they broke up or even divorced, if you believe the theory that they were married.

On Aug. 6, though, they seemed as in love as ever. Anna looked gorgeous, as usual, donning fitted leggings and a black tank top. Enrique held his lady's hand, leading her through a sea of paparazzi and into an awaiting car. Anna was even spotted wearing a massive diamond ring, so expect another round of "are they married talk" to start up again.

Or maybe not.

"I've never really thought marriage would make a difference," the singer told Parade magazine in 2012. "Maybe it's because I come from divorced parents, but I don't think you love someone more because of a piece of paper."

Anna, too, has been on record saying that tying the knot isn't especially high on her bucket list.

"It isn't important to me," she told Women's Health in 2011. "I'm in a happy relationship -- that's all that matters."