ELLSWORTH, Maine (AP) — A signed copy of a rare Stephen King book is up for auction at a Maine bookstore, with proceeds going to a nearby homeless shelter's emergency home heating fund.

The copy of the "The Regulators," written by horror writer and Maine native King under the pen name Richard Bachman, was donated by a customer of Scottie's Bookhouse in Hancock.

Owner Michael Riggs says there are only 550 copies of the book in a special collector's box.

Auction proceeds will go to the Emmaus Homeless Shelter's emergency fuel fund in Ellsworth.

Emmaus director Sister Lucille MacDonald tells WABI-TV (http://bit.ly/RuFghD ) it's an "ingenious" way to help people struggling to buy heating oil.

The book is on display at Scottie's and bids are being accepted by email, phone and in person until Jan. 31.

