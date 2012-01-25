Rascal Flatts' Jay DeMarcus better brush up on his lullabies: The country group's bassist and his wife, Allison, are expecting their second child!

"Alright y'all, Ali and I have baby number two on the way!! Huge surprise but we're very excited!!" DeMarcus, 40, confirmed via Twitter Wednesday.

"We're really gonna have our hands full!" he later told Us Weekly in a statement.

Married since 2004, DeMarcus and his wife, a former Miss Tennessee who appears on-air on the CMT network, are already parents to Madeline Leigh, born in December 2010.

Their new arrival is due this summer.

