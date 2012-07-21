UsWeekly

Jay DeMarcus of the country trio Rascal Flatts welcomed his second child, son Dylan Jay DeMarcus, with wife Allison Alderson on Friday in Nashville -- but he nearly missed the birth.

A source confirms to Us Weekly that DeMarcus, 41, was with the Rascal Flatts in Detroit on Friday when he got the call his wife was in labor. DeMarcus, the group's bassist, flew to Nashville to witness his son's birth and then returned to Detroit hours later to perform. However, a source tells Us he plans to return back to his family as soon as possible.

Dylan Jay was born at 4 p.m., weighing 7 lbs., 11 oz. at birth, a source confirms Us.

The couple, who married on May 15, 2004, are already parents to daughter Madeline Leigh, 19 months.

DeMarcus announced they were expecting their second child on Twitter in January. "Alright y'all, Ali and I have baby number two on the way! Huge surprise but we're very excited!"

In a statement to Us, he said, "We're really gonna have our hands full!"

