NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Rascal Flatts bassist Jay DeMarcus and his wife Allison are expecting their second child.

Jay DeMarcus calls the pregnancy "a huge surprise" in a Wednesday news release. The baby is due this summer and the couple is unsure whether daughter Madeline Leigh, born in December 2010, will have a little brother or sister.

Allison, a former Miss Tennessee who is an on-air personality at CMT, says they are preparing for "many sleepless nights ahead."

Rascal Flatts is currently on tour and recently announced the release of its next album, "Changed," on April 3.

