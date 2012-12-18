Billboard -- Rascal Flatts recently released a documentary titled: "All Access & Uncovered: The Making of Changed and Beyond." The DVD follows the country superstars through the making of their eighth studio album, "Changed," as well as provides fans with a glimpse of home footage and candid interviews. The documentary, according to frontman Gary LeVox, tackles a variety of uncensored realities and dynamics within the band - some of which the guys were a bit uncertain about releasing to the public.

"We were at a crossroads a few times of do we even want to continue to do Rascal Flatts. Do we want the band to stay together? Do we go here? What do we do? We've had everything happen in our personal lives. Some of that we've never touched on and to capture all of that on this film -- all of it was a little nerve-racking to be real honest," LeVox told Billboard.

Bassist Jay DeMarcus explained that prior to recording the documentary, the trio sat down individually with the film's director to run through a variety of "tough and deep questions" pertaining to the band's history.

DeMarcus added, "I think that the fans will be very intrigued by watching each of us talk about our individual roles within the band," while Joe Don Rooney sees the documentary as a reminder of the longevity of Rascal Flatts.

"We knew from day one that we had something very special and we're lucky to still have each other to keep holding on to that. We've always had a rule where we always put somebody in the band first. It's been tough at times, but we've worked through it and I think that's why it's continued to work."

According to LeVox, watching the documentary really helped both him and his bandmates learn a lot about each other. Check out a clip from Rascal Flatt's "All Access & Uncovered: The Making of Changed and Beyond" below:

