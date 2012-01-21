PARK CITY, Utah (AP) -- Rashida Jones was almost upstaged by her famous father, Quincy Jones, at the Sundance premiere of her film, "Celeste and Jesse Forever," but the actress and screenwriter didn't mind.

She said the music mogul "is what he is, and always has been and always will be, way before I was here." Her dad loved the film and she feels "lucky to hang out with him."

Still, even with her folks and friends in the audience Friday night, unveiling the film she wrote, produced and stars in was a nerve-racking experience.

Though the film comes in at just under 90 minutes, Jones said the screening "felt 8 1/2 hours long," because she was "wanting to feel what everybody was feeling and thinking."

