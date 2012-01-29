Rose Byrne is known for taking risks on the red carpet, and Sunday's 18th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were no exception.

The 32-year-old Bridesmaids actress wore an embroidered Elie Saab jumpsuit with structured shoulders. "I love a jumpsuit. I'm a big, big fan," Byrne told E! News. "I found this one and I was like, 'You know what? I'm going to rock it tonight.'"

Byrne admitted that she tried on the jumpsuit (from the Fall/Winter 2009 Haute Couture collection) two years ago but "ended up wearing something else to the Emmys."

What made the Aussie star choose such a bold look? "With this haircut, I was really inspired," Byrne explained. "A Scarface, '70s inspiration."

