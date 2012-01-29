Rate Bridesmaids Star Rose Byrne's Embellished Jumpsuit
Rose Byrne is known for taking risks on the red carpet, and Sunday's 18th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were no exception.
The 32-year-old Bridesmaids actress wore an embroidered Elie Saab jumpsuit with structured shoulders. "I love a jumpsuit. I'm a big, big fan," Byrne told E! News. "I found this one and I was like, 'You know what? I'm going to rock it tonight.'"
Byrne admitted that she tried on the jumpsuit (from the Fall/Winter 2009 Haute Couture collection) two years ago but "ended up wearing something else to the Emmys."
What made the Aussie star choose such a bold look? "With this haircut, I was really inspired," Byrne explained. "A Scarface, '70s inspiration."
